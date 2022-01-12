ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identification Of One Of The First Multicellular Algae Thanks To Its Chlorophyll Fossilized For One Billion Years

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrophotograph of the fossil Arctacellularia tetragonala, one of the first unambiguous fossils of photosynthetic eukaryotes. CREDIT @MC Sforna / University of Liège. Researchers from the Early Life Traces & Evolution Laboratory (Astrobiology / Faculty of Science) at the University of Liège have discovered the first in-situ evidence of chlorophyll remnants in...

