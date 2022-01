Sipping on a mug of hot chocolate is an essential wintertime activity, especially when the frigid temps encourage many of us to hunker down and get cozy indoors. The frothy, rich, and satisfyingly sweet libation is enjoyed all around the world. It's believed that the ancient Mayans imbibed on a more bitter and spicy version of the chocolate drink around 1500 B.C., adding chili pepper to it (per Hotel Chocolat). Even former U.S. Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were said to indulge in the decadent, creamy drink.

