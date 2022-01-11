Microsoft starts selling Surface Pro 8 tablets with 4G LTE connectivity

You can currently purchase the latest version of Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a $100 discount, meaning that you can pick up the entry-level variant with 128GB storage and Wi-Fi-only support for $999. This deal is only available on the Space Gray model, as the Silver color variant is only getting a $60 discount. This model comes with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. In the camera department, we see a TrueDepth camera system with an Ultra-Wide camera with Centerstage and a LiDAR scanner for an amazing AR experience. Further, the largest iPad Pro model features Face ID for biometric authentication and Apple Pay, an all-day battery life, four-speaker audio with studio-quality microphones.

