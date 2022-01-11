7 Practical Ways to Enhance Apartment Door Security When Renting

The front door of your home affects the curb appeal, welcomes visitors to your space, and impacts your home’s safety. Planning and budgeting for a door installation can take some time due to the available choices and customizations. According to HomeAdvisor, door installation costs can range from $471 to $1,583, with the national average at $1,017. The exterior door installation price can vary due to the cost of materials, labor, and supplies, including hinges, screws, mounting hardware, and threshold. Interior doors such as a bathroom or bedroom door may not close easily because of the house settling or if the door has warped because of age or moisture damage. Some homeowners decide to replace all the doors in their home at once since some contractors may discount a large job with multiple installations. The cost to install a garage door and the process of deciding on the best garage door differ from an interior or front door installation.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 19 DAYS AGO