As inflation heats up, the value of the minimum wage falls ever further in real dollar value. Wisconsin’s minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2008, at the same level as the federal minimum wage. That would need to be increased to $9.36 today to equal the same value in real, un-inflated dollars. And given rising inflation, that $7.25 minimum will be worth even less at the end of this year.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO