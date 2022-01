ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Orlando City SC selected forward Jack Lynn at No. 18 overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, presented by Adidas, out of the University of Notre Dame. In addition, the Lions selected defender Nathan Dossantos out of Marshall University at No. 46 overall and Nick Taylor the following round (No. 74 overall) out of the University of Central Florida.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO