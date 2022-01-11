ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

At one Texas prison, men are building community through radio

By Ailsa Chang
wbaa.org
 4 days ago

The Allan B. Polunsky Unit, a maximum-security prison in southeastern Texas, is home to one of the country's most restrictive death rows. The nearly 200 men on death row there are isolated from the rest of the prison population. They can't go to mess hall, the chapel, the main yard. They...

www.wbaa.org

Comments / 0

Related
themonitor.net

Coffee with Cops builds community links

The latest event gave the community another opportunity to meet Athens Police Chief John Densmore, as well as his staff. Densmore was hired as Athens’ police chief in Jan. 2021, succeeding Buddy Hill, who retired from the post after 29 years at the helm. “This is probably our second...
ATHENS, TX
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
folkworks.org

Still No Justice For Emmett Till

Did Black Lives Matter on August 28, 1955—in Money, Mississippi? How long? The most dastardly act of criminal torture, cruelty, brutality and murder took place on this continent 67 years ago this coming August 28, and the so-called Department of Justice has just closed the book on it without any resolution whatsoever. Emmett Till was the lightning rod for the entire civil rights movement—from Rosa Parks to Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and Stokely Carmichael—and the terrible inspiration for the most eloquent protest songs of our greatest songwriters from Bob Dylan and Len Chandler to Phil Ochs to Emmylou Harris—yet the horror of how he died in the small town of Money, Mississippi has never been seriously reckoned with. To say that what the Department of Justice did is unconscionable is an understatement. It is somehow unspeakable.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
iheart.com

RFK Assassin at Otay Mesa Prison Denied Parole

Governor Gavin Newsom has denied parole to the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in Los Angeles in 1968. In August, a two-person state parole panel recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, who's 77 years old, be paroled. Sirhan is serving his life prison sentence at the Donovan state prison Otay Mesa in San Diego County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dallas Weekly

The Legacy of MLK: How Its Been Whitewashed

Has the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. been skewed from the reality of who the activist was?. In 2016, the Washington Post reported that then -Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed decided to address the actions of a group of people protesting the killing of Philando Castille who planned on blocking off a highway. Reed stated that while he believed in the expressive rights of the protestors, he requested that they not block off freeways.
DALLAS, TX
carrollspaper.com

Support for great journalism builds our community

Starting the year, we weren’t sure what the future held. The last five years have been challenging for independent community newspapers like ours as digital disruption turned our industry inside-out. More than 80 newspapers closed during the pandemic, including a half-dozen in county seats across Iowa. That’s erosive to a community’s foundation, it weakens informed democracy, and it turns neighbors into strangers.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Radio
The Independent

California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole

California’s governor on Thursday rejected releasing Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison more than a half-century after the 1968 slaying left a deep wound during one of America’s darkest times.Gov. Gavin Newsom who has cited RFK as his “political hero” and embraced the historical significance of his decision, rejected a recommendation from a two-person panel of parole commissioners. Newsom said Sirhan, now 77, poses an unreasonable threat to public safety.“Mr. Sirhan’s assassination of Senator Kennedy is among the most notorious crimes in American history,” Newsom wrote in his decision. “After decades in prison, he has failed...
POLITICS
newsy.com

How One Community Is Vaccinating The Homeless

Alongside a busy New Orleans freeway, this is where some men and women spend their days and nights. These have always been rough streets for them, but now the pandemic has made those streets potentially deadly. And the rollout of vaccines in society has left them behind. The former Louisiana...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
texarkanafyi.com

Escapee from Texarkana Prison Captured in Atlanta Texas

The Atlanta Texas Police Department reports that the escapee from the Federal Prison in Texarkana has been captured by APD officers and is being booked into the Cass County Jail at this time. Ramon Benjamin Fernandez, 29 is now back in custody. Ramon Benjamin Fernandez was originally sentenced in the...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kxrb.com

Radio Texas Live on KXRB Sioux Falls

Buddy Logan gets you the best seats in the house to Red Dirt Country on Radio Texas Live. Hear it every Saturday night from 7 to Midnight on KXRB and KXRB.com. Just like his listeners, Buddy Logan is first and foremost a lover of Texas Music. “I love real music...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

What Are The Rules For Cameras In Minnesota Courtrooms?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Next week, three former Minneapolis police officers will go on trial in federal court for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. There will be no cameras in the courtroom, which is different from Derek Chauvin’s trial that was livestreamed around the world. Since the 1979 trial of serial killer Ted Bundy in California, we’ve watched several cases around the country: the Casey Anthony trial in Florida; the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Wisconsin; Travis and Greg McMichael’s trial in Georgia. WCCO spoke about the topic of cameras in Minnesota courtrooms with Jane Kirtley, Silha Professor of Media Ethics and Law at the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wbaa.org

At least 19 killed in New York City fire

At least 19 people have died in a massive fire in New York City. The fire broke out in a residential building in the Bronx and also left dozens of people injured, some critically. Mayor Eric Adams this afternoon said the numbers of dead and injured from this fire were horrific. NPR's Jasmine Garsd is with us now from New York to bring us up to date. Jasmine, thank you so much for joining us.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS DFW

Oath Keepers Founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes Indicted For Seditious Conspiracy Related To US Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned an indictment charging 11 defendants with seditious conspiracy and other charges for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The riot disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election. According to court documents, Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, 56, of Granbury, who is the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers; and Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix, Arizona, were charged for the first time in connection with events leading up...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy