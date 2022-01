YEATESVILLE — The rematch between the East Carteret and Northside-Pinetown girls basketball teams on Tuesday didn’t exactly live up to the hype. The Mariners not only didn’t have the same coach from last year’s wild, third-round state playoff loss – Keith Bernauer took a job with Morehead City Parks and Recreation in the offseason – they were also without his replacement as Ryan Sacoco was in COVID-19 protocols.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO