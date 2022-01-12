The scattered ideas of ‘The Witcher’ season two

With the release of its second season, Netflix’s The Witcher landed atop Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for the week of Dec. 13. All told, The Witcher that week accrued 2.2 billion minutes of viewing over 16 total episodes; TVLine readers gave Season 2 an average grade of “A-.” Placing second in Nielsen’s latest ranking of streaming originals was Disney+’s Hawkeye (amassing 580 million minutes over five eligible episodes), followed by the previous week’s champ, Netflix’s Lost in Space (569 million minutes), Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time (467 million minutes across seven available episodes), and The Great British Baking Show. Rounding out on the Top 10 for the week of Dec. 16 were five Netflix offerings: Selling Tampa, Money Heist, The Queen of Flow, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous and something called Twentysomethings: Austin. Falling out of the Top 10 this time around were the previous week’s Nos. 8-10: Selling Sunset, True Story and Cowboy Bebop. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO