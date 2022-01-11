ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

History of Tom Brady’s Matchups Against the Eagles

Yardbarker
Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles will travel to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon. The matchup against the greatest player in the history of the sport undoubtedly brings up memories of Super Bowl LII when an underdog Eagles team pulled off a...

The Spun

The Bucs Signed A Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ receiving corps has really taken a hit over the past few months, which is unfortunate because the playoffs are around the corner. With Chris Godwin out due to a torn ACL and Antonio Brown no longer on the roster, the Buccaneers will rely heavily on Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski.
NFL
Tennessee State
The Spun

Eagles Defensive Coordinator Uses 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon used two words describe Tom Brady ahead of Sunday’s playoff battle: “Trained killer.”. Stopping Brady during the postseason is practically an impossible task. The only hope is to slow him down just enough to squeak out a win. What makes Brady so special,...
NFL
Herald-Tribune

NFL Wild Card Weekend predictions: How the experts see Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Tampa Bay's best hope for getting through Wild Card Weekend may rest more on a vaunted run defense than on the arm of Tom Brady. Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl last season with the Buccaneers, will be counted on in a similar way to last season for a repeat performance. But the Bucs' opponent Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles, has something that few other opponents would've had this weekend: A really good run game.
NFL
Tom Brady
Deion Branch
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Carson Wentz
NBC Sports

Colts radio analyst absolutely destroys Carson Wentz

Add Colts radio voice Rick Venturi to the growing list of people connected with the Colts to blast beleaguered quarterback Carson Wentz. Venturi, a former college head coach and longtime NFL assistant coach, is now the color analyst on the Colts' radio network, and in an interview on radio station 107.5 The Fan with a host apparently known only as "JMV," Venturi cast doubt on Wentz' ability to continue as the Colts' quarterback.
NFL
#Eagles#Super Bowl Lii#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Super Bowl Mvp#The New England Patriots#Patriots 31#Lincoln Financial Field
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NFL Playoffs kick off with three days of super wild card action, including Monday Night showdown

Get ready for a three-day weekend unlike any other. Super Wild Card Weekend begins with two games Saturday, continues with a tripleheader on Sunday, and finishes with the debut of a Monday night Wild Card game. The 2021 postseason kicks off Saturday on the heels of the most exciting regular season in NFL history. NFL […] The post NFL Playoffs kick off with three days of super wild card action, including Monday Night showdown appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has A New Message For Tom Brady

Last week, Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady while on the “Full Send Podcast.” It was a surprise considering Brady has spoken highly of Brown for the past few years. Brown questioned the way the public talks about Brady. Additionally, he said Brady can’t win football games by himself.
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Philadelphia Eagles
New England Patriots
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: ESPN ranks Jalen Hurts as the second worst playoff quarterback

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Ranking NFL playoff quarterbacks: Strengths, weaknesses and what’s at stake for all 14 QBs in 2021 field - ESPN+. 13. Jalen Hurts. Strength: Running and mobility. Hurts led all quarterbacks in total EPA on designed carries and was second only to Allen on all rushes. He scrambled on 10% of his dropbacks, the third most in the league. While Hurts held the ball for a long average of 3.12 seconds before throwing and accrues a high rate of pressure as a result, a low 16% of those pressures were actually converted into sacks (fourth best). Weakness: The quick passing game. A good 65% of Hurts’ throws were under 10 air yards, the second-lowest rate in the league. And for good reason. His QBR on those passes was just 43 (fourth worst in the league). His QBR inside the pocket ranked 25th, unsurprisingly, because he likely isn’t utilizing his legs on those plays. What’s at stake for Hurts (via Eagles reporter Tim McManus): This season has been all about evaluating Hurts. Is he the man for the job, or should the Eagles use their three first-round picks in April’s draft to acquire a new signal-caller? Hurts showed improvement as the full-time starter, guiding Philly to an unlikely playoff berth. A win over the Bucs would strengthen his case to remain QB1 even longer.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles Injury Report: Josh Sweat sits out again

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their wild card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One player DID NOT PARTICIPATE in practice: Josh Sweat. Sweat was also listed under DNP following Wednesday’s walk-through. If he had COVID, the team would have...
NFL

