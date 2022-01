It is a common complaint, from inventors and lawyers alike, that the law tends to have trouble keeping up with new technologies, especially when they become widespread and assimilated in unexpected ways. It is certainly true that applying decades old statutes in new contexts can present substantial challenges. But sometimes, once the tech trappings are stripped away from the latest shiny new thing, courts find a familiar structure underneath and the applicable law becomes more clear.

