The Lawfare Podcast: Dr. Charles Lieber and the China Initiative

By Jen Patja Howell
 6 days ago

On December 21, Harvard University chemist Dr. Charles Lieber was convicted of making false statements and other tax offenses in connection with his participation in the Chinese Thousand Talents program. Lieber’s case got a lot of...

Harvard Crimson

Harvard Not Required To Pay Charles Lieber’s Legal Fees, Court Rules

Charles Lieber, left, was convicted of concealing his ties to China's Thousand Talents Program last month. He is pictured outside the John J. Moakley United States Courthouse on Dec. 16 alongside his defense attorney, Marc L. Mukasey. By Mayesha R. Soshi. Harvard is not obligated to pay the legal fees...
HARVARD, MA
newsy.com

China Initiative: Effect Of Espionage Mission's Drift From Focus

A recent story involving the curious case of professor Charles Lieber, the chair of the chemistry department at Harvard University, has floated under many people's radars recently. On the surface, it's just a matter of tax fraud: Just before Christmas, Lieber was convicted of six charges relating to false statements,...
CHINA
Nature.com

Daily briefing: Chemist Charles Lieber convicted of hiding his ties to China

Renowned scientist convicted as part of the US crackdown on researchers with connections to China. Plus, safety fears following fatal explosions in laboratories, and farewell to three scientific giants: Richard Leakey, E. O. Wilson and Thomas Lovejoy. Flora Graham. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello...
SCIENCE
newtriernews.org

‘The China Initiative’ is not justice

In November 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Trump administration announced the China Initiative, a law intended to crack down on intellectual property crimes, such as economic espionage and trade secret theft, linked to the Republic of China. “. My heart breaks for my children and the long-term...
FOREIGN POLICY
lawfareblog.com

