Security magazine’s recent focus on proactive mitigation measures for black swan events — incidents that come without warning and have large consequences — highlights the importance of being prepared for difficult situations in order to avoid them becoming catastrophic. In other words, the better prepared organizations are for situations like the 2021 Texas February snowstorm blackout, the less of a danger they pose to the general public and users of those critical infrastructure companies.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO