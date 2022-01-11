Southend United 2-1 Yeovil Town

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton has signed a contract extension with the Women’s Super League club.The 33-year-old England defender has been with City since they were relaunched in 2014, making a record 206 appearances for them in all competitions and scoring 21 goals.She has lifted seven trophies with the club – the WSL title in 2016, three FA Cups and three League Cups.Houghton, who made her first appearance since September in Sunday’s 6-0 win at Brighton having recovered from an ankle injury, said in quotes on City’s official website: “I’m delighted to sign an extension here at City.“Once the talks...
