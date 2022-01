The Eagles traveled north once again on Saturday to Big Rapids Lanes. The cold outside didn’t keep the Lady Eagles from firing up in the first of two matches. To start match one vs the Mohawks, the Eagles showed everyone what they are capable of. In Baker’s game one Madi Brake, Abby Pecynski, and Peytin Brake filled every one of their frames with strikes (that’s 8 strikes if you’re wondering). The result of those 8 strikes (along with additional pins from Carissa McCullough and Riley Gummo-Hill) was a game one Eagle victory of 198-36. In Baker’s game two, Carissa McCullough got on the strike train with two of her own, the team total of marks for game two was 6 strikes and a spare. Final score of Baker’s game was 150-54 in favor of Kent City.

KENT CITY, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO