A dismal England collapsed as Australia piled on the misery to secure a 146-run victory in the fifth Test in Hobart and complete a 4-0 Ashes series victory.Captain Pat Cummins fittingly ended the series, clean-bowling Ollie Robinson with a full toss.The hosts won the tests in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne to retain the urn, while the fourth match in Sydney was drawn.Asked to chase down 271 in the day/night clash in Hobart they produced a horror show on the third evening, careering off the rails from 68 without loss to 124 all out.They lost all 10 wickets for just...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO