We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. I am 6ft tall and of average build. What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?. Normally I go for a 36 inch waist. The size L fitted well although they say this is equivalent to a UK a 34in waist and fits waists of 33.1 to 35 inches. The next size up is L-XL but that was too large. The trousers are long in the leg – the inside leg is over 34in and so there was some bunching up of the trouser leg, as can been seen in the picture. This is accentuated by the narrowness of the trouser at the bottom, meaning the trousers will not fall over some designs of shoe, such as the very good Inesis Men’s Grip Waterproof Golf Shoes worn here.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO