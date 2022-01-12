ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Frankly Speaking: What Serba’s audit means

By The Edge Malaysia
theedgemarkets.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe audited results of Serba Dinamik Bhd for the 18-month period ended June 30, 2021, came as no surprise. The company made impairments for trade receivables and write-downs on inventory, causing it to sink into a loss of RM185.4 million. It is a complete reversal from the profit of...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Frankly Speaking: What’s brewing at SMTrack and a few other companies?

There have been interesting developments at SMTrack Bhd, whose shares were trading just below 10 sen a month ago before rising to a two-year high of 30 sen last Friday. First, the radio frequency identification solutions company completed a private placement exercise on Dec 24, raising RM6.84 million, based on a placement price of 7.47 sen per share.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Frankly Speaking: Debate on reducing foreign labour continues

On Jan 3, Supermax Corp Bhd said it had introduced a new foreign worker management policy, which sees migrant workers employed by the company in Malaysia enjoying pay and benefits similar to those of their local counterparts. The glove maker said in a statement both local and migrant workers, including...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpmg#The Ernst Young
MarketRealist

Social Security Sets a New Disability Earnings Limit in 2022

For people who are receiving Social Security disability payments and still earning income, it’s important to know what the earnings limit is. The Social Security Administration caps the maximum amount a disabled person can earn in a given year to remain eligible for disability benefits. Each year, the earnings cap changes.
ECONOMY
Republic Monitor

Stimulus Check To Be Sent As A Direct Payment To Millions of Americans

Some qualified Americans are expected to receive a $1,400 stimulus check as a direct payment as they file their tax return this year. In a recently published article in Diario AS en, Americans who did not get a third stimulus check in 2021 may be able to claim the money this year on their tax return. The third stimulus check was sent as part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March 2021. Eligible US taxpayers received up to $1,400 with families receiving an extra $1,400 per dependent.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2022

High-yield dividend stocks are an excellent income tool for retirees. You can find 5% yields in pipeline, tobacco, and REIT stocks. These five stocks can afford the big dividends they dish out. Your golden years are about enjoying life, not stressing about living. Building passive income is the name of...
STOCKS
AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Advise on Potential IPO

Sotheby’s has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential public offering of the company, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday. Owned by telecommunications mogul Patrick Drahi, the auction house could be taken public later this year. It may seek a valuation estimated around $5 billion. When Drahi purchased Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion in June 2019, the deal took the 277-year-old auction house private. It had been a publicly traded company for three decades prior to that. The owner’s decision to consider an IPO follows a record $7.3 billion year for the auction house, which...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Citigroup profit drops on higher expenses, consumer banking weakness

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Jan 14): Citigroup Inc reported a 26% drop in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, reeling from weakness at its consumer banking arm and a surge in expenses driven by costs stemming from the exit of its retail businesses in Asia. The lender has been shedding the last of its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theedgemarkets.com

BlackRock assets cross US$10 tril, revenue slightly misses

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Jan 14): BlackRock Inc's fourth-quarter profit beat analyst estimates on Friday, as the world's largest money manager's fee income rose and assets under management topped US$10 trillion, but shares dipped as revenue slightly missed Wall Street estimates. A strong finish to the year by global financial markets helped...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theedgemarkets.com

Cagamas kicks off 2022 with RM300 million issuance of Islamic commercial papers

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 14): Cagamas Bhd has kicked off 2022 with the issuance of RM300 million three-month Islamic commercial papers, which were printed from its RM20 billion Islamic and conventional commercial paper (CCP) programme. In a statement on Friday, the national mortgage corporation said proceeds from the issuance will be...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

AirAsia, KESM, Ageson, CIMB, Ahmad Zaki Resources and Lion Industries

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 14): Based on corporate announcements and news flow Friday, companies that may be in focus on Monday (Jan 17) include AirAsia Group Bhd, KESM Industries Bhd, Ageson Bhd, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Ahmad Zaki Resources Bhd and Lion Industries Corp Bhd. AirAsia Group Bhd, whose share price...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy