JQC ended its capital return program early, announcing a new managed distribution plan in September. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) has been a fund that I've been following but have never invested in. If there was a time to invest, it seems that around now would be it as the fund's discount has expanded drastically. The overall volatility and lower distribution are likely a factor. With that being said, distribution coverage is lacking and comes in around the lowest against peers.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO