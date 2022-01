Devin Booker has a sense of humor about his amusing spat with the Toronto Raptors’ mascot. Booker was openly frustrated with the mascot during Tuesday’s game, as the raptor tried to distract the Phoenix Suns guard’s free throw attempts. The situation was made even more amusing by the fact that the Raptors are playing home games without fans, so the mascot was pretty much the only one there who could mess with Booker.

