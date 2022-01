Tennessee has a few college hoops teams who have serious chances to play in the NCAA Tournament in March. Whether it be on at-large bids or winning their conference, schools around the state show some potential. Below you can read an update on how your favorite college basketball team is doing so far this season. […] The post Tennessee College Basketball Round Up: Who Will Make it to March Madness? appeared first on Cheatham County Source.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO