ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Maersk speeds up decarbonisation target by a decade

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVcsq_0djMdt1z00

COPENHAGEN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Container shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) now plans to achieve net zero emissions in its business by 2040, a decade earlier than previously announced, on the back of rising customer demand for green transportation and technical leaps.

With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, global shipping accounts for nearly 3% of the world's CO2 emissions, and the sector is under growing scrutiny to become cleaner.

"When we set the target back in 2018, it was truly a moon shot target, where truth be told we really didn't have a lot of very specific plans," Maersk's Chief Executive of Fleet and Strategic Brands Henriette Hallberg Thygesen told Reuters.

But since then the industry has seen technological advances on the vessel side in tandem with increasing demand for carbon neutral supply chains from big corporates such as Amazon and IKEA.

Maersk set a 2030 interim target for a 50% reduction in emissions per transported container, and a 70% cut in absolute emissions from fully controlled terminals.

It said the targets would now cover its entire business, including indirect emissions, and not only its vessels.

The company, which has so far ordered twelve vessels able to run on carbon-neutral methanol, said it aims to transport a quarter of its seaborne freight using greener fuels in 2030.

Supply of greener fuels remain one of the main challenges, Thygesen said, adding that Maersk is in dialogue with suppliers but declining to provide more detail.

Such fuels currently cost more than twice as much as conventional ones, but Maersk's customers are to a high degree willing to shoulder the increased price, according to Thygesen.

"The increase in cost per product is still relatively insignificant," she said.

Maersk's targets have not currently been approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), an independent body that checks goals are robust, but it committed to set both a near-term 1.5 degree target and long-term net-zero target with the initiative.

The group is also actively lobbying the United Nations' shipping agency, the International Maritime Organization, for a global carbon levy on shipping fuels to ensure that zero and low carbon fuels become economically viable and competitive to fossil fuels.

"We don't think it's moving fast enough," Thygesen said.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jason Neely, Jan Harvey and David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Why Supply Chain Woes Might Not Carry into 2022

After warnings that began before Halloween about supply chain issues that could leave Americans with few gifts under their Christmas trees, reports found shoppers actually received most of their gifts on time. But the images of dozens of container ships waiting to dock at California ports were jarring. Unsurprisingly, though, retailers proved how nimble and resilient they could be. Heading into 2022, the supply chain remains a concern. But experts believe stores and brands have exceeded expectations, given the many challenges they faced. And with further preparation companies will remain competitive, despite any supply chain hurdles. Matt Shay, president and CEO of...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Disruptions Cut Into November Air Cargo Growth

IATA said supply chain disruptions and capacity constraints impacted demand, despite favorable economic conditions for the sector. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Maersk Accelerates Net Zero Emission Targets to 2040

The new emissions targets are expected to align the company with the Net Zero criteria of the Science Based Targets initiative. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2 Emissions#Copenhagen#A P Moller Maersk
Nature.com

Decarbonising the iron and steel sector for a 2"‰Â°C target using inherent waste streams

The decarbonisation of the iron and steel industry, contributing approximately 8% of current global anthropogenic CO2 emissions, is challenged by the persistently growing global steel demand and limitations of techno-economically feasible options for low-carbon steelmaking. Here we explore the inherent potential of recovering energy and re-using materials from waste streams, high-temperature slag, and re-investing the revenues for carbon capture and storage. In a pathway based on energy recovery and resource recycling of glassy blast furnace slag and crystalline steel slag, we show that a reduction of 28.5"‰Â±"‰5.7% CO2 emissions to the sectoral 2"‰Â°C target requirements in the iron and steel industry could be realized in 2050 under strong decarbonization policy consistent with low warming targets. The technological schemes applied to engineer this high-potential pathway could generate a revenue of US$35"‰Â±"‰16 and US$40"‰Â±"‰18 billion globally in 2035 and 2050, respectively. If this revenue is used for carbon capture and storage implementation, equivalent CO2 emission to the 2"‰Â°C sectoral target requirements is expected to be reduced before 2050, without any external investments.
INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Supply chain issues will continue well into 2022—with a twist

Everything was about shortages in 2021. COVID vaccine shortages at the start of the year were replaced by fears that we would struggle to buy turkeys, toys, or electronic gizmos to put under the Christmas tree. For most of the year, supermarket shelves, car showrooms, and even gas stations were emptier than usual. Some shortages were resolved quickly, others linger. So, are we facing another year of shortages, or will the supply chain crisis abate in 2022?
INDUSTRY
lngindustry.com

Nakilat partners with ABS for decarbonisation strategy

The project will ultimately see Nakilat’s vessels receive the ABS Sustain notation, which demonstrates alignment with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and establishes a pathway for sustainability certification and reporting. Nakilat CEO Eng. Abdullah Al Sulaiti said: “Nakilat has rapidly grown over the years to be...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
jwnenergy.com

Germany to triple speed of emissions cuts after missed targets

Germany’s new government pledged to slash harmful emissions and speed up expansion of renewables after two years of missed targets called into question the country’s ability to meet its climate goals. Germany has a “drastic deficit” when it comes to tackling global warming and will likely miss its...
BUSINESS
chemistryworld.com

Low temperature method for decarbonising limestone locks carbon dioxide up as a mineral

Researchers in the UK have developed a process that could drastically cut the carbon emissions associated with manufacturing cement. The low-temperature process produces both calcium hydroxide and sodium carbonate, and carbon dioxide that would otherwise be released gets stored as a stable and useful mineral. Limestone decarbonisation, a major process...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Delivery Hero speeds up M&A in tricky times

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) is upping the dealmaking just as life gets tougher in the food delivery market. The $24 billion company led by Niklas Östberg on Dec. 31 said it would double down on its investment in Spanish rival Glovo, boosting its stake to about 83% from 44%. The deal, which values the Barcelona-based company’s equity at about 2.3 billion euros, paves the way for a full takeover.
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

Chinese Oil Major CNOOC Targets Record High Production This Decade

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is planning to boost its 2022 oil and gas production by 10 percent compared to last year’s goal, as it plans 13 new projects to come on stream and drill 360 exploration wells this year, and continue raising output to records this decade.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wsau.com

China makes REITs push to speed up infrastructure investment

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s state planner is making a nationwide push to boost the country’s nascent real estate investment trusts (REITs) market, as Beijing seeks to speed up infrastructure investment. The National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) urged its local bureaus to step up publicity, cut red...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Siltronic sale to GlobalWafers in limbo as German approval outstanding

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s approval of chipmaker Siltronic’s sale to Taiwan’s GlobalWafers , a key requirement for the deal, is still outstanding less than three weeks before a deadline expires, Siltronic said on Friday. Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action must approve...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?Here's how the European Union home to 447 million people, will try to deal with the crisis: THE PROBLEM IS LOW STORAGE LEVELS: Utilities turn to gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE-Biden weighing cuts to 2022 ethanol blending mandate proposal- sources

(Adds details, quotes, background) Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering lowering the 2022 ethanol blending mandate below the proposed 15 billion gallons amid backlash from the oil refining lobby and unions arguing the shrinking U.S. ethanol industry can no longer support the target, according to two sources familiar with the administration’s thinking.
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

276K+
Followers
267K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy