I don't normally do much styling to my stick-straight hair, because it's not very good at holding a curl or any kind of hairstyle for long periods, no matter how much hair spray I apply to it. Don't get me wrong; I find it very convenient to have the type of hair that I have because I don't really have to do much to tame it every day. It just kind of sits there, stick-straight. So I might brush it as I'm getting ready, but other than that, it's low-maintenance, which is perfect for me because I'm pretty lazy when it comes to styling my hair.

HAIR CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO