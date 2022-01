FRISCO - George Kittle is a household name and a perennial Pro Bowler. Jayron Kearse … well, isn’t. Sunday could, if the Dallas Cowboys have their way, change all of that. "I'm ready for the task, but he has to go against me, too," said Kearse, a pivotal Dallas defender in this weekend’s NFL playoff game. "I kind of get ticked off when I'm being asked 'Kittle this, Kittle that.'

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO