Warriors, Grizzlies battle to the end in potential playoff preview

Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Matchup Preview (1/13/22) The Bucks will host the Golden State Warriors in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum for a matchup between two of the best teams in their respective conferences. Milwaukee will be without two points guards, George Hill and Jrue Holiday, for this matchup, which could complicate trying to contain Steph Curry. The Bucks have been on a recent slide, dropping four of their past five games, starting with a bad loss to the miserable Detroit Pistons. Before that loss, Milwaukee had won six straight games and was beginning to resemble the team it was last season. Golden State is coming off a tough road loss to the NBA’s hottest team in the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors were in control after three quarters, despite a somewhat lackluster first half; however, Memphis turned it up in the fourth quarter to sneak away with a win. Additionally, Golden State has returned Klay Thompson into the lineup after nearly three years away from the game due to two significant injuries (torn ACL and torn Achilles.) However, Steph, Klay, and company will be without Draymond Green once again due to a calf injury.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO