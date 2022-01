It was a good long run from 1812-2021. One year ago, a mob attacked the Capitol Building as Congress met to verify the 2020 election results and today the House of Representatives remains largely divided along party lines about the facts of what led up to that violent event. I have to wonder whether we will succeed in defending our tradition of stable two-party democracy? I also still believe it’s worth saving.

