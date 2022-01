Businesses and their contact centers around the globe have been changing at a rapid pace, focused heavily on enhancing the digital experience for both their customers and the agents that serve them. Part of this change involves contact center teams adopting new methodologies and software tools into their operations to ensure a more positive customer journey. In 2020, the global contact center software market size was estimated at USD $20.5 billion and is expected to reach USD $23.6 billion in 2021 (according to Grand View Research’s 2021 Contact Center Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report). Moving into 2022, the biggest opportunities in the contact center industry are going to be driven by the presence of more multimodal contact centers and the accelerated migration to the cloud.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO