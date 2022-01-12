ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Schools to begin gathering information to comply with OSHA vaccination requirement

By Staff Reports
eplocalnews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEden Prairie Schools’ employees will be asked later this week to submit proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing, according to a notice sent to district employees on Jan. 11. The implementation date of the requirements was not specified in the notice. However, the district could face...

