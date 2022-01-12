Schools to begin gathering information to comply with OSHA vaccination requirement

(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah’s School District is the latest to implement requirements for employee COVID-19 vaccinations. Following a special meeting late Tuesday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board by a 4-to-1 vote approved a resolution implementing emergency temporary board policies for vaccinations, as required by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for entities with more than 100 employees. Board members also unanimously approved an additional resolution stating the policies are pending a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on OSHA’s vaccine mandates, which could come as early as Friday. Back in December, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the mandates struck down by a lower court a month earlier. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson told the board the district—like other large employers—faced a deadline of next Monday to implement the vaccine policies, regardless of the High Court’s hearing on the matter later this week.

