Chainlink price analysis is bullish today. Support for LINK is present at $23.7. Resistance is found at $26.3. Chainlink is continuing higher today as the Chainlink price analysis shows a further increase in the price value. LINK/USD pair broke above $25.2 yesterday and continues upside today as well, as bulls are taking the bar higher. Today Link rose above the resistance of $25.3 set by bears on 2nd December, marking a monthly high. The next resistance for the LINK/USD pair is present at $26.3. The next resistance seems a far target as the price oscillation has been quite slow since yesterday, which is an indication of bearish pressure at this stage, and a retracement might also be on its way.

