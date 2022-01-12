Is Tottenham vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Chelsea lead Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 from the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final and Thomas Tuchel ’s side will be aiming to finish the job in the second leg in north London.

A strike from Kai Havertz and a Ben Davies own goal sealed the result in that first fixture within the opening 35 minutes , but Spurs were lucky to escape without further damage in truth.

Spurs have only lost that one game out of their last seven in all competitions as Antonio Conte overseas a gradual improvement, but fringe players have failed to impress, leaving him relying on Harry Kane and Co for the turnaround.

Chelsea have won four and drawn four of their last eight, with just one defeat in all competitions since September.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Wednesday 12 January at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

Tottenham XI: Gollini; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Royal, Winks, Hojbjerg, Doherty; Lucas, Lo Celso, Kane

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Sarr, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi; Mount, Werner, Lukaku

Odds

Spurs 31/16

Draw 5/2

Chelsea 8/5

Prediction

Spurs might do enough to produce a reaction and get a result on the night, but it’s unlikely they’ll overthrow the champions of Europe entirely. Spurs 1-1 Chelsea (agg 1-3).