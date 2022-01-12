ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Is Tottenham vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRWlY_0djM3CcL00

Chelsea lead Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 from the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final and Thomas Tuchel ’s side will be aiming to finish the job in the second leg in north London.

A strike from Kai Havertz and a Ben Davies own goal sealed the result in that first fixture within the opening 35 minutes , but Spurs were lucky to escape without further damage in truth.

Spurs have only lost that one game out of their last seven in all competitions as Antonio Conte overseas a gradual improvement, but fringe players have failed to impress, leaving him relying on Harry Kane and Co for the turnaround.

Chelsea have won four and drawn four of their last eight, with just one defeat in all competitions since September.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Wednesday 12 January at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

Tottenham XI: Gollini; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Royal, Winks, Hojbjerg, Doherty; Lucas, Lo Celso, Kane

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Sarr, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi; Mount, Werner, Lukaku

Odds

Spurs 31/16

Draw 5/2

Chelsea 8/5

Prediction

Spurs might do enough to produce a reaction and get a result on the night, but it’s unlikely they’ll overthrow the champions of Europe entirely. Spurs 1-1 Chelsea (agg 1-3).

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a ‘poisonous mess’

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte warns Daniel Levy that Tottenham must spend in January as Spurs boss targets Wolves' Adama Traore and two attackers... and the club will listen to offers for Matt Doherty, Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele

Antonio Conte has held a crunch transfer summit with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici over his plans to strengthen the Tottenham squad. Spurs boss Conte met with members of the board’s hierarchy on Monday and spelled out in no uncertain terms what he believes the club needs during this month’s transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea weigh up Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante ‘gamble’ for Tottenham

Chelsea are weighing up the calculated “gamble” of pitching Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Tottenham.Boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Silva and Kante have completed their Covid-19 isolation but the influential Blues duo must still test negative again to return to training.Brazil defender Silva and France midfielder Kante missed the 2-0 first-leg win over Spurs and Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup third-round canter past Chesterfield after positive Covid tests.Chelsea remain hopeful that both players could feature at Spurs, but manager Tuchel admitted that would still harbour a level of risk.Asked if Silva and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte followed Tottenham ‘club line’ in dropping Tanguy Ndombele against Chelsea

Antonio Conte has said he was following the “club line” after he dropped Tanguy Ndombele for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Chelsea.The Frenchman was absent as Antonio Rudiger’s first-half goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 win on the evening and a 3-0 aggregate overall as they booked a place in next month’s Wembley final against Liverpool or Arsenal.Ndombele was booed off during Sunday’s FA Cup win over Morecambe after he took an age to leave the pitch when substituted and Conte has said the decision was made with the club to leave him out.The Italian told Sky Sports: “It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Harry Kane
BBC

Tottenham v Chelsea: Who makes your Blues team?

Chelsea travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Spurs, but who will make Thomas Tuchel's starting XI?. Saul Niguez and Mateo Kovacic partnered each other in midfield against Chesterfield in the FA Cup - would you go with those two again?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte predicts Hugo Lloris will sign new Tottenham contract

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is confident Hugo Lloris will agree a new contract.The club captain, who joined from Lyon in 2012, is able to talk to foreign clubs about a move as his current deal in north London runs out at the end of the season.Conte is keen for Lloris to extend his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and says talks are under way between the parties.He said: “I think so, I think that they have started to talk. You know very well what I think about Hugo. Also previously I spoke and said that he’s our captain,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Cup Game#Spurs#Sky Sports Football#Ultra
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel using Chelsea cup success to ‘sharpen’ focus towards more glory

The Coupe de France, Coupe de La Ligue, Champions League, FA Cup, Champions League again and now the League Cup. As far as knockout specialists go, Thomas Tuchel is in a Rocky Marciano run of form.Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night confirmed a 3-0 aggregate score and Tuchel’s sixth straight final. Not all have resulted in glory: that first Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain was lost to Bayern Munich; the FA Cup run ending in defeat to Leicester City. But a third piece of silverware in nine months at Stamford Bridge could await on 22 February....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Rudiger proves again why Chelsea cannot afford to lose him

It seemed very befitting of the modern-day Chelsea to make up for a lack of ruthlessness in the first leg with a clinical defensive display in the second. A 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge last week should have been at least three, and so on Tuesday at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, they decided to get that overdue third and then sat on it for 72 minutes plus stoppage time.As ever with the most robust displays under Thomas Tuchel, it was a team performance. And typically at its core was a dominant Antonio Rudiger.Rudiger’s header – or rather, shoulder – from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min.com

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Carabao Cup

Chelsea will look to finish the job against Tottenham on Wednesday in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Kai Havertz and a Ben Davies own goal gave Chelsea a comfortable 2-0 win last time out, but the Blues will hope that their inability to bag four or five doesn't come back to bite them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The numbers behind Marcus Rashford’s flagging form for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford’s poor form continued with a subdued performance before he was substituted late in Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday.Interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisted afterwards that Rashford was “trying hard” and training well but admitted a first goal since October – which would be only Rashford’s fourth of the season – would be important to his confidence.Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Rashford’s flagging form.Season of struggleRashford has scored only three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season, a long way down on his 20-goal form of the past two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Real Madrid dominance leaves Barca hoping for Clasico upset in Spanish Super Cup semi

It is traditional to say there are no favourites in the Clasico but this time even Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was unable to keep up the pretence. For the past decade, there has been some justification in the usual platitudes, the assertion that games between Real Madrid and Barcelona have a rhythm unto themselves, that form is no measure and the victor will be the one that holds firmer in the heat of the battle. Any superiority has been fleeting, a strong run of form here, a vulnerable coach there. Sometimes the dynamic has depended simply on the competition the game has been played in. Since 2010, 40 meetings have brought 16 Barcelona victories, 10 draws and 14 wins for Real Madrid.
SOCCER
The Independent

Which Africa Cup of Nations matches are on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Every nation involved in the Africa Cup of Nations has officially played a game now and the second round of group phase games begins on Thursday.That means hosts Cameroon are back on our screens, with the two fixtures today both coming in Group A.Controversy surrounded Wednesday’s early game when the referee blew for full-time before the 90-minute mark between Mali and Tunisia, while the likes of Sadio Mane and Cameroon’s own Vincent Aboubakar have already made their mark on the tournament.With the top two from each group going through as well as the four-best third-place teams, the hosts know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Tanguy Ndombele wanted by ‘desperate’ Roma boss Jose Mourinho

What the papers sayRoma manager Jose Mourinho is “desperate for midfield reinforcements” after his Serie A’s club’s collapse in a 4-3 defeat to Juventus and has contacted Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Daily Mail from Italian outlet Telefoot. The British newspaper carries the rumour that the 25-year-old midfielder – who is currently valued at £25million – was personally contacted by Mourinho over a loan move.In the same paper, it is reported that Manchester United will soon open talks with England striker Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old has 18 months left on his current £200,000-a-week deal but has “suffered a dip in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

429K+
Followers
155K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy