NHL

Rapid Recap: NSH 5 | COL 4 (OT)

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Avalanche snap win streak. Rapid Recap: Predators 5, Avalanche 4 (OT) The Colorado Avalanche see the first loss of 2022 in a 5-4 overtime final against the Nashville Predators. The Predators opened the scoring within the first few minutes of the game and ended the first period with...

IN THIS ARTICLE
