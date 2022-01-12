ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

The best cars for less than £400 per month

News - What Car?
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNowadays, most new cars are bought using personal contract purchase (PCP) deals. This type of financing is attractive to buyers because it lets them run a new car that they might not otherwise be able to afford. A monthly budget...

www.whatcar.com

mediafeed.org

Here’s how my car earns me $4K per month

After being laid off at his job at Microsoft, Ryan Rea was in financial dire straits. A few years later, he moved to Miami and started a new job in the tech industry. Things were looking up. He just needed a car. Rea wanted a Volvo SUV, but because of...
BUYING CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

New Cars, Trucks and SUVs Less Affordable Than Ever

New data released Wednesday by Kelley Blue Book shows that the average new-vehicle transaction price rose to $47,077 in December 2021, a new record. That’s a 1.7% increase — $808 — from November, and a 14% increase — or $5,742 — from December 2020. The high prices stem from continued strong demand, low vehicle inventories and dealers charging at or above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for certain vehicles.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car That Dealers Overcharge for the Most

Car demand in the United States is at extraordinary levels. Unfortunately, car supply is extremely low. A primary reason the appetite for new cars is so high is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people could not go to dealers at all.  People who wanted to buy 2021 models found themselves out […]
BUYING CARS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
BUYING CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CarBuzz.com

All The Cars We'll Say Goodbye To After 2021

Every new model year, some vehicles don't make the cut. Call it survival of the fittest, decreased demand, or other circumstances. It doesn't matter. Vehicles are cut from automaker lineups annually for lots of reasons and 2021 is no different. Now that we're in the final few days of the year, we can now present the complete list of makes and models that won't be around for 2022. They all had a good run but their time is up evidently up.
BUYING CARS
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
Carscoops

Rolls Royce Spectre EV Spied, Tricked-Out Land Cruiser, And Crashed FXX K Evo: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. After being appointed CEO of VinFast in July, Micheal Lohscheller announced that he will be leaving the company due to “personal reasons”. The executive has had a substantial amount of experience in the industry, being the former vice president of the VW Group of America and then CEO of Opel before accepting the reigns at VinFast. Lohschellar will be replaced by VinFast’s current Vice-Chair Le Thi Thu Thuy, who will be in charge of the company’s introduction of A, B, and C segment vehicles scheduled for next month.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Can't Afford A New Lexus LX? Here Are 6 Cheaper Luxury SUVs

For the first time since 2007, Lexus has an all-new flagship SUV. The 2022 Lexus LX arrives on the scene as the fourth-generation for the longstanding nameplate, now sporting a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 under the hood. Lexus finally ditched its tried and true 5.7-liter V8, but don't think the V6 is a downgrade because it produces 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque (up from 383 hp and 403 lb-ft from the V8). This engine is also used in the latest Toyota Tundra and Land Cruiser, though the latter will no longer be sold in the US.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Maserati MC20 supercar is about to spawn a convertible

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already teasing a new drop-top variant. Teaser photos released on Tuesday show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022. The roof is heavily camouflaged but Maserati said the body...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best SUVs to Buy in 2022

SUVs are everywhere. They're the hot, molten core of American vehicular life, serving their owners and passengers as commuter shuttles, school buses, off-road toys, and everything in between. And of course, SUVs—or crossover SUVs, if you prefer—come in just about every form imaginable, with various models offering features including two or three rows of seats, huge internal combustion power, towing capability, hybrid or electric propulsion, modern safety and convenience technology, and more. The best SUVs are available in every size and price class, from small city runabouts to huge workhorses and from bare-bones rock crawlers to full-bore luxury liners. Here at MotorTrend, we've tested and driven them all—and then ranked them in our Ultimate Car Rankings. If you're looking for the top-rated SUVs for 2022, these are our picks in every segment we rank.
BUYING CARS
BGR.com

Amazon’s best dash cam deal also adds Super Night Vision to any car

When night vision systems first began appearing in cars, I was skeptical. Then, I actually tried one out. Drivers absolutely love having the ability to see more clearly while they drive around at night. And it’s not just useful for people with poor vision, either. Night vision features can help anyone see better and farther in the dark. On top of that, these systems also help improve visibility in the rain and snow. Who wouldn’t want to see better in a storm? Of course, that brings us to the main problem with night vision systems in cars: they’re typically only...
ELECTRONICS

