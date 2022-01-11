Circles of Support Opportunities

A colorful red, yellow and blue wallpaper of photographs showcases Fort Concho Elementary students dressed imaginatively as their future selves: one child sports a white lab coat and a microscope, another clutches a microphone confidently standing before a performing arts center to rival Carnegie Hall, while another proudly wears a shiny police badge while holding the keys to a patrol car in the background. This special wall tells a story both of the school and individual students, each photograph complete with bold white letters stating the students’ chosen future aspirations, which range from “Future Chef” to “Future Geologist” to “Future Computer Programmer” to “Future Military Officer” to “Future Actor” and everything in between. In this week’s San Angelo ISD Campus Spotlight, we invite you to learn more about the superpowers of our Fort Concho Superheroes, and how Principal Lori Barton and team support growing the hopes and dreams of their students with customizable enrichment opportunities while fostering a family community.

SAN ANGELO, TX