(Avoca) -- The AHSTW boys basketball team turned a three-point halftime lead into a 58-30 victory over Underwood on Thursday to move to 11-0. "We improved so much mentally," said AHSTW head coach G.G. Harris about the win. "This was, mentally, a good game for us to be able to buckle down, not settle on offense and play defense for four quarters."

UNDERWOOD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO