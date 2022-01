As the Seattle Seahawks figure out what they want their future to look like, they’ll need to figure out who will lead the team going forward. The Seattle Seahawks have some soul-searching to do. The Seahawks had a relatively rough season this year as they posted a 7-10 record. Now, with rumors swirling, it’s hard to tell if Seattle will commit to a full on rebuild or if they’ll try to stay the course and trust the coaches and players they have to get back to winning going forward.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO