Second-year tight end Colby Parkinson finished the season having accumulated a grand total of 187 offensive snaps for the Seattle Seahawks. This equates to less than a quarter of the total snaps for the offense, according to Pro Football Focus. However, 78 of these came over the team’s final three games. In fact, following the first two Weeks of the season, where Parkinson played in 38 and 35 snaps against the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, respectively, he never saw the field for more than 8 offensive plays per game until he saw his time increase over the final three weeks.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO