High School

KMA Sports: (Girls Basketball): Lourdes Central Catholic 38 Auburn 34

kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Lourdes fends off Auburn behind Fulton's stout...

www.kmaland.com

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K News

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
WAKE FOREST, NC
kmaland.com

KMAland Wrestling (1/13): Kuemper, Riverside, SBL, LeMars, Syracuse show strong

(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic, Riverside, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, LeMars and Syracuse had spotless nights, Lo-Ma took down Plattsmouth, JCC had a pair of individual champs at Yutan and more from KMAland wrestling on Thursday. AT WEST CENTRAL VALLEY. Kuemper was impressive with a 2-0 night at West Central Valley. Two-time winners...
WWE
kmaland.com

KMAland Bowling (1/13): Harlan, St. Albert pick up Hawkeye Ten sweeps

(KMAland) -- Harlan swept Clarinda, St. Albert swept Denison-Schleswig and more from the Thursday in KMAland bowling. The Cyclones picked up the win behind a big performance from Ania Kaster, who finished the evening with a 410. Andi Woods topped Clarinda with a 380 series. Full scores:. Harlan scores: Ania...
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

AHSTW rides dominant second half to win over Underwood, moves to 11-0

(Avoca) -- The AHSTW boys basketball team turned a three-point halftime lead into a 58-30 victory over Underwood on Thursday to move to 11-0. "We improved so much mentally," said AHSTW head coach G.G. Harris about the win. "This was, mentally, a good game for us to be able to buckle down, not settle on offense and play defense for four quarters."
UNDERWOOD, IA
247Sports

Projecting the remainder of Auburn basketball's season (Jan. 12)

No. 4 Auburn passed its biggest test of the season thus far Tuesday, weathering a furious Alabama rally and claiming a ranked road win over the Crimson Tide, 81-77. The Tigers are now 4-0 in conference play, with a strong early grip on the top spot in the SEC, as they have their sights set on their second regular-season title in the past five seasons.
AUBURN, AL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Triopia girls' basketball downs North Greene (with photos)

Sailym Reid scored 13 points, and Vivie Littleton added 10 as the Triopia girls' basketball team beat North Greene 46-29 Thursday night at the North Greene Lady Spartan Classic. Bailey Berry led North Greene with 18 points. Triopia will take on West Central for fifth place in the tournament...
BASKETBALL
FanSided

Indiana Basketball: Superstition matters in loss to Iowa

Indiana Basketball fell to the Hawkeyes in Iowa in a Big Ten matchup. Along with X's and O's, superstition may have played a part. The Iowa Hawkeyes welcomed Indiana Basketball to Iowa City last night in a Big Ten battle against two very good basketball teams and two top-tier players in the country. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers by a final score of 83-74. Kris Murray ended up with career highs for the winning team finishing with 29 points and 11 rebounds.
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Baltimore

Eleven Local Basketball Players Nominated For McDonald's All American Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven basketball players from Baltimore area high schools have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th McDonald's All American Games. The eight girls and three boys represent various high schools around the region: Farrah Peterein, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Sydnee Washington, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Cameron Whitmore, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Gia Cooke, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Yonta Vaughn, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Favour Aire, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Jillian Crawford, Fallston High School Jess Littlejohn, Liberty High School in Eldersburg Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh School in Owings Mills Delaney Yarborough, McDonogh School in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Jacksonville Journal Courier

PORTA/A-C Central boys' basketball advances at Winchester (with photos)

Gavin Arthalony scored 21 points to lead three players in double figures as the PORTA/A-C Central boys' basketball team beat Payson Seymour 57-41 in the quarterfinals of the Winchester Invitational Tournament Tuesday night. The Bluejays led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter and 27-17 at the half....
WINCHESTER, IL

