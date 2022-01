On Wednesday, January 5, THE 100 released their "100 Most Handsome K-Pop Artists of 2021" list. Keep on reading to see who made the list!. Over a thousand male K-pop idols were up for the title of "Most Handsome Face." Nearly 500 male idols were selected as nominees. The rankings for this list were determined through fan vote and by critics' choices. Only 100 male K-pop idols were able to make it to the list, with one claiming the title of the most handsome face.

