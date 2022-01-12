Hot-shooting Dukes take down Northeastern

Pitt defensive end Naquan Brown entered the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon, following a true freshman season in which he did not see the field for the Panthers. The former four-star recruit out of Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, initially committed to LSU, but in response to a concerted effort by Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt coaching staff, he flipped to Pitt in December 2021. The coveted recruit was a star at Ocean Lakes in 2019, as he came up with 12 sacks in his junior year, and he drew 30 offers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO