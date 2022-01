SM Entertainment’s annual SMTOWN LIVE event is always a must-watch for K-pop fans during the holidays, with special performances and reveals from the South Korean management company’s roster of artists, but this year’s edition gave fans an extra surprise with the unveiling of a new “supergroup” dubbed Girls on Top. Girls on Top (or “GOT” for short) will feature rotating units that combine top female artists from SM’s star-studded roster. The first unit, dubbed GOT the Beat, features BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and Aespa’s Karina and Winter. Related: Aespa Have Flourished Online but They Miss...

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO