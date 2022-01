Tomorrow night’s The Bachelor episode 2 is going to feature the first group date of the season — and also probably a lot of drama to go along with it. With that in mind, let’s dive into the sneak peek below focusing on one person above everyone else: Cassidy. The objective of this group date is to help prepare the perfect children’s birthday party. What’s the point of all this? We suppose it is working to show that all of these women could be great mothers someday! Yet, Cassidy isn’t all that interested in going along with some of her duties. Instead, she’s looking more to spend as much time as possible with Clayton Echard, even if that means annoying some of the other women in the process.

