Food Safety

A New Reason to Not Eat Raw Cookie Dough

spartanburg.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study published by The New England Journal of Medicine has revealed unwanted findings. Although it is a low-moisture food, raw flour can be a vehicle for foodborne pathogens. The study focused on an outbreak of a strain of bacteria called Shiga toxin–which produces Escherichia coli–which caused a...

www.spartanburg.com

Comments / 0

Americans Still Don't Understand the Risks of Eating Raw Flour, Research Reveals

With foodborne illness, some foods are hammered into our heads as potential hazards. Be careful with those oysters. Make sure you've cooked that burger all the way through. Wash your hands after handling raw chicken. But in practice, all sorts of foods can become contaminated: For instance, vegetables are almost as likely to spread E. coli as beef.
FOOD SAFETY

