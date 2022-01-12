WWE NXT 2.0 Recap 1.11.22

The PGA Tour and Netflix are looking to draft on the success of the streaming service’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive, as production is underway on a new behind-the-scenes doc series that will focus on some of golf’s biggest young stars.
Among the tour pros who’ve agreed to participate in the project are Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka, all of whom are currently ranked among the world’s top 20 players. In addition to the younger talent on display over the course of the untitled series, the production will be enhanced by the cooperation of the four...
Comments / 0