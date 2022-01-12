ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE NXT 2.0 Recap 1.11.22

By Ja' Von York
wrestlingnewsworld.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 we witnessed the fallout from last week’s New Year’s Evil. We saw a superstar make their in-ring debut, a team punched their ticket to The Dusty Rhodes Classic and a hell of a...

www.wrestlingnewsworld.com

PWMania

AEW Contract Update On Tony Schiavone

Tony Schiavone has signed a new contract with AEW. Schiavone announced on the latest episode of his “What Happened When” podcast that a two-year contract extension has been picked up by AEW, according to PWInsider. This will keep him with the company through mid-2024. AEW originally announced on...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Today’s WWE NXT UK Episode

A new episode of WWE NXT UK will air on Peacock this afternoon. WWE issued the following preview for the show:. WALTER primed for NXT UK farewell match against Frazer. A star-studded edition of NXT UK will be highlighted by WALTER competing in his farewell match against Nathan Frazer, a high-stakes tag team bout pitting Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff against Teoman and Rohan Raja, and Amale tangling with Stevie Turner.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Ratings Report For 1/11

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 647,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 5.54% from last week’s 685,000 viewers for the New Year’s Evil episode. Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This...
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

AEW Dynamite Preview 1.12.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the TBS debut. On the show we saw “Hangman” Adam Page successfully defend the AEW World Title against Bryan Danielson, Jade Cargill defeated Ruby Soho to become the inaugural TBS Champion and Jurassic Express defeated Lucha Bros. to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Johnny Gargano Calls WWE NXT 2.0 Star “A Diamond”

Johnny Gargano admits WWE’s NXT brand “definitely needed a little bit of a kick” before it underwent a dramatic reboot. WWE relaunched the brand as NXT 2.0 last September, with a new on-air look and a younger, less-experienced roster. “Like anything in wrestling, things change all the...
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

Impact Wrestling Preview: Hard To Kill 2022 Fallout Edition 1.13.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling was the go home show for Hard To Kill that saw stars such as Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green and more again last minute momentum heading into Hard To Kill. This past Saturday was the Hard To Kill 2022 PPV. We saw four titles...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Wrestling Observer Radio: AEW and NXT 2.0 reviews, MLW vs. WWE lawsuit, ratings, more

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including the WWE vs. MLW lawsuit and what is so intriguing about it, WWE and NXT ratings for the last few days, UFC this weekend, New Japan in Seattle, full reviews of AEW and NXT and more! A fun show as always so check it out~!
WWE
411mania.com

WWE NXT 2.0 Ratings, Viewership Drop This Week

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 TV on the USA Network. Overall, numbers were down following last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil special, featuring Bron Breakker capturing the NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa. Last night’s show finished...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WALTER Finishes Up With WWE NXT UK

WALTER has finished up with the WWE NXT UK brand. Today’s NXT UK episode on Peacock and the WWE Network featured WALTER wrestling his final bout for the brand. The match saw the Imperium leader defeat Nathan Frazier in around 14 minutes. The Ring General finished Frazier off with...
WWE
PWMania

What Happened With Lita During This Week’s WWE SmackDown

During the January 14th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Lita was interviewed by Michael Cole in the ring. Lita talked about having one run left in her but she was interrupted by Charlotte Flair. Charlotte brought up how she retired Lita’s best friend Trish Stratus and would do the same thing to her in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match. Lita acted like she was going to slap Charlotte and Charlotte flinched. Lita then hit Charlotte with a twist of fate.
WWE
StyleCaster

John Cena’s Net Worth Has Skyrocketed Since Becoming Peacemaker—Here’s How Much He Makes

As one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, it’s no surprise that John Cena’s net worth is so impressive. But what may be less well known to fans is just how much he makes today—plus, how much of it comes from ventures aside from wrestling. Watch ‘Peacemaker’ on HBO Max $9.99+ Buy Now Cena—whose full name is John Felix Anthony Cena Jr.—was born in April 1977 in West Newbury, Massachusetts. Cena was one of five boys born to John and Carol Cena. His older brother, Stephen, was born in 1974, making Cena the second eldest sibling to their other brothers Dan, Matt...
WWE
