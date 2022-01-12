WWE NXT 2.0 Recap 1.11.22

As one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, it’s no surprise that John Cena’s net worth is so impressive. But what may be less well known to fans is just how much he makes today—plus, how much of it comes from ventures aside from wrestling. Watch ‘Peacemaker’ on HBO Max $9.99+ Buy Now Cena—whose full name is John Felix Anthony Cena Jr.—was born in April 1977 in West Newbury, Massachusetts. Cena was one of five boys born to John and Carol Cena. His older brother, Stephen, was born in 1974, making Cena the second eldest sibling to their other brothers Dan, Matt...

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO