While access to rapid test kits in the Yukon had been previously limited before this week, that hasn’t been the case in all communities. The Yukon government announced Monday that people in Whitehorse with suspected COVID-19 symptoms can now pick up free antigen rapid test kits. It comes after the territorial government announced last week that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should assume they are infected and isolate immediately, rather than get a PCR test.

