The challenges of trying to keep schools open during the omicron surge

The Biden administration says it's going to send out an additional 10 million COVID tests for schools each month, which they need. If anybody in your family is going to school, you know there's an awful lot of testing going on in an awful lot of schools. Students in Chicago are finally going back to in-person learning today after five days of canceled classes. The teachers union and city officials had been in a stalemate over COVID safety, and though they now have a deal with a final vote by union members today, there may still be some issues. So we've called Stacy Davis Gates, the vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union, who joins us via Skype. Good morning.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO