Recognizing that the housing crisis is a regional problem that requires regional solutions, the voters of greater Portland approved a historic measure in May 2020 establishing a regional supportive housing services program to address homelessness and help people find and keep safe, stable, affordable housing across the region. The program, which brings an unprecedented level of funding, calls for close collaboration between Metro, Clackamas, Washington, and Multnomah counties. That collaboration reached a new milestone Thursday as the Metro Council approved an intergovernmental agreement that sets the framework for cooperation with the counties. Funding for the program started flowing in July 2021 via a revenue sharing agreement that made it possible for the work to begin even before the first tax revenues could be collected.

CLACKAMAS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO