In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, it seemed that Republican leaders might be ready to break ties with then-President Donald Trump once and for all. His attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election were apparent, as were his support of the people who entered the Capitol and his reluctance to stop them. But a year later, Trump still appears to be the de facto leader of the Republican Party, and those within the GOP who voted to impeach him over Jan. 6 are pariahs.

POTUS ・ 11 DAYS AGO