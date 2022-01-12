ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polyimide Film Market Value To Cross $3.0 Billion By 2030 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Cover picture for the articlePolyimides are high-performance polymers with remarkable properties including resistance to solvents, high-temperature stability, and greater strength. Thus, they are widely used in aerospace & aviation applications and the electronics industry. The global polyimide film market generated $1.7 billion in 2020, and is predicted to reach $3.0 billion by 2030,...

Bronchoscopy Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand, End User Analysis

Increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases, growth in demand for minimally invasive surgery, and technological advancement in bronchoscopy propel the growth of the global bronchoscopy market. However, lack of trained physicians and pulmonologists restricts the market growth. On the other hand, growing prospects in emerging Bronchoscopy markets present new opportunities in the coming years.
Fundus Camera Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development

Fundus Camera Market by Product (Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Hybrid Fundus Cameras, and ROP Fundus Cameras), Portability (Handheld and Tabletop), and End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. List of Key Players. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. Kowa Company, Ltd. Optomed...
Clickstream Analytics Market Size, Share, Industry Overview and Forecast 2026

Growth in e-commerce and the adoption of mobile technology boost the growth of the global clickstream analytics market. Conversely, data privacy and cyber security hinder market growth. In contrast, the emerging trend of predictive marketing is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the industry. According to the report published by...
Phospholipid Market Size is Likely to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Phospholipid Market by Source, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global phospholipid market was valued at $2,846.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,647.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of...
Glass Curtain Wall Market Expected to reach $85,727.4 million by 2026

This research report will give you deep insights about the Glass Curtain Wall Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
Saudi Arabia Paints & Coatings Market Current Scenario with Growth Rate By 2030

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Saudi Arabia paints & coatings market generated $8.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $13.4 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key segments, value chain, major investment pockets, and competitive landscape.
At a 13.0-GR | Mango Butter Market Projected to Hit $163.4 Million by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Mango butter Market by Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the mango butter market size was valued at $100.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $163.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.0 % from 2021 to 2027. Europe dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly 38% of the total market share. The mango butter market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $63.0 million from 2019–2027.
Phthalic Anhydride Market Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global phthalic anhydride market was pegged at $3.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in use of phthalic anhydride in manufacturing of alkyd...
At a 6.6%GR, Global Tea Market Would Reach $68,950 Million by 2027

Tea Market by Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," The global tea market was valued at $55,144 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $68,950 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The green tea segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $16,362 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $26,110 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. China is one of the prominent regions in the market that accounted for a sizeable share of the total market in 2019.
North America Roofing Market Would Reach $47,517.8 million by 2025

This research report will give you deep insights about the North America Roofing Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
Analytics of Things (AoT) Market Segmentation | Application, Technology & Industry Analysis Research Report to 2028

However, the market witnesses many concerns about data privacy and security due to lack of standardized protocols. Moreover, a proper infrastructure and a skilled workforce are mandatory to overcome the challenges faced by the analytics of things market. At present, the industry witness rapid growth with technological advancements and increased...
Laboratory Automation Market to Reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 7.69%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Laboratory Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global laboratory automation market reached a value of US$ 5.63 Billion in 2021. Laboratory automation, or lab automation, refers to the utilization of a set of instruments for performing lab processes. The equipment used in lab automation is embedded with an interface mechanism to enable different instruments to communicate and move specimens amongst each other. This equipment consists of conveyor belts, circuit boards, programable robotic equipment, a track system, and control software. Laboratory automation offers various benefits, such as reduced test costs, faster processing, modularity, and decreased manual labor. It also eases the interaction with hospital information systems (HIS) and laboratory information systems (LIS). Laboratory automation can be differentiated into autoanalyzer, closed automation, open automation, discrete analysis, single-channel analysis, multiple-channel analysis, random access analysis, and assays.
Diaper Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

The global diaper market size reached US$72.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$114.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2027, according to the latest research report by IMARC Group. Diaper refers to an absorbent garment that allows the wearer...
Silicones and Siloxanes Market to Reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 5.75%

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Silicones and Siloxanes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," finds that the global silicones and siloxanes market reached a value of US$ 20.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Siloxanes refer to the class of chemical compounds composed of recurring silicon-oxygen (Si-O) bonds that occur in either linear or cyclic form. They are physiologically inert, highly stable, and have lubricating properties. On the other hand, silicones are polymeric, synthetic materials formulated from siloxanes. They are odorless, water repellent, flexible, resistant to chemicals and moisture and have high oxidation and temperature stability. As a result, silicones find extensive applications in the cosmetics, construction, and food and beverage (F&B) industries.
Aptamers Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% from 2021 to 2027 globally - Axiom MRC

The factors such as strong trend of the research and development investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, along with the increasing use of the aptamers as the biosensors, where these aptamers function as the molecular recognition probe for the detection of the targeted molecule in the process of bio imaging, gene therapy and targeted diagnostics, low cost and high efficiency of aptamers has been propelling the growth of the aptamers market during the forecast period.
CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Market by Gas Type, Material Type, Tank Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

According to the new market research report "CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Market by Gas Type (CNG, RNG, Hydrogen), Material Type (Metal, Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber), Tank Type (Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4), Application (Fuel, Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2021 to USD 3.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Government initiatives emphasizing on adoption of clean fuel and growth in number natural and fuel cell electric vehicles are expected to drive the market.
Connected Motorcycle Market: Adventure Type to Rake at $94.9 Million by 2027

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Connected Motorcycle Market by Connectivity Network, Connectivity Solution, Calling Service, Services, and Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global connected motorcycle market size was valued at $35.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $304.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 39.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Operation Business Process as a Service Market Is Booming Worldwide | Infosys, Computer Sciences, Fujitsu, Genpact

Operation Business Process as a Service Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Operation Business Process as a Service Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture(Ireland), Broadcom(US), Computer Sciences Corporation(US), Capgemini(France), Cisco(US), Cognizant(US), Fujitsu(Japan), Genpact(Bermuda), IBM(US), Infosys(India), Oracle(US), SAP(Germany), Tata Consultancy Services(India), Wipro Ltd.(India).
Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Value to Cross $5.78 Billion by 2027 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

The global integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market was pegged at $2.34 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $5.78 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027. Major industry players - Oracle, Accruent, Nuvolo, SAP SE, Planon Corporation, iOFFICE, Inc., Spacewell International, IBM, Archibus,...
