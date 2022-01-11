ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Hunt and Hill 01-11-22 Hour 1 |

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Hour One, Hunt Palmer and Jeremy Hill start off today’s show recapping Georgia’s win...

Boston Globe

Tennessee’s Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor after postgame fight

Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
The Spun

Former Alabama Freshman Standout Enters Transfer Portal

Not even Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are immune to losing players to the NCAA transfer portal. An eighth Alabama football entered the portal on Thursday, and it’s a significant loss. Former Alabama standout linebacker Shane Lee is trying to find a new home ahead of the 2022 season.
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
CBS Boston

Patriots Blown Out By Bills, Failing To Win Playoff Game For Third Straight Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is over. It ended ugly. New England fell behind early and never recovered, suffering the most lopsided playoff loss of the entire Bill Belichick era in the 47-17 Bills win. Josh Allen was essentially perfect, completing 21 of his 25 passes for 308 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed six times for 66 yards. Dawson Knox caught two touchdowns, while Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle caught one touchdown apiece. Mac Jones completed 24 of his 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kendrick Bourne caught seven...
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Surprising Decision On RB Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ backfield will not be at full strength this Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Moments ago, ESPN insider Adam Schefter had an unfortunate update on running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette will not be activated from injured reserve this Saturday afternoon. That means he’ll...
CBS Boston

How The Patriots Reacted To Their 47-17 Playoff Loss To Bills

BOSTON (CBS) — That was brutal. Embarrassing. Toss in whatever adjective you’d like to describe the Patriots’ 47-17 Wild Card loss to the Bills. No matter how you define it, the loss ended New England’s 2021 season. It was a year that started with some extra juice with rookie quarterback Mac Jones taking over and a defense that looked to be one of the best in the NFL. There was a lot of hope that the Patriots would be back in the postseason after a one-year absence, and those expectations felt a little low when the Pats shook off a tough...
