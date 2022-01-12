ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Insurance Analytics Market Size 2022-2027: Industry Trends, Growth, Report Analysis & Forecast

houstonmirror.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "Insurance Analytics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global insurance analytics market reached a value of US$ 9.87 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.78 Billion by 2027, exhibiting...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Laboratory Automation Market to Reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 7.69%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Laboratory Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global laboratory automation market reached a value of US$ 5.63 Billion in 2021. Laboratory automation, or lab automation, refers to the utilization of a set of instruments for performing lab processes. The equipment used in lab automation is embedded with an interface mechanism to enable different instruments to communicate and move specimens amongst each other. This equipment consists of conveyor belts, circuit boards, programable robotic equipment, a track system, and control software. Laboratory automation offers various benefits, such as reduced test costs, faster processing, modularity, and decreased manual labor. It also eases the interaction with hospital information systems (HIS) and laboratory information systems (LIS). Laboratory automation can be differentiated into autoanalyzer, closed automation, open automation, discrete analysis, single-channel analysis, multiple-channel analysis, random access analysis, and assays.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Silicones and Siloxanes Market to Reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 5.75%

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Silicones and Siloxanes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," finds that the global silicones and siloxanes market reached a value of US$ 20.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Siloxanes refer to the class of chemical compounds composed of recurring silicon-oxygen (Si-O) bonds that occur in either linear or cyclic form. They are physiologically inert, highly stable, and have lubricating properties. On the other hand, silicones are polymeric, synthetic materials formulated from siloxanes. They are odorless, water repellent, flexible, resistant to chemicals and moisture and have high oxidation and temperature stability. As a result, silicones find extensive applications in the cosmetics, construction, and food and beverage (F&B) industries.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
houstonmirror.com

Smoke Detector Market Value To Cross $3,405.7 million by 2027| Top Companies and Industry Deep Analysis

This research report will give you deep insights about the Smoke Detector Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 220 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Phospholipid Market Size is Likely to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Phospholipid Market by Source, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global phospholipid market was valued at $2,846.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,647.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Market Research#Market Trends#Imarc Group#Cagr
houstonmirror.com

Waste-Derived Biogas Market Outlook and Growth Opportunities with Driving Factors Analysis - 2030

The global waste-derived biogas market size was valued at $52.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $126.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. Biogas is a type of renewable energy that can be utilized to replace fossil fuels. It is made mostly of waste materials, and produced as a result of anaerobic digestion. In the business sector, waste feedstock is the most commonly used raw material for biogas production. In addition, increase in usage of agriculture, sewage, and industrial waste as raw materials is predicted to promote the waste-derived biogas market growth throughout the projection period.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Global Yogurt Market to Grow at 6.30% During 2022-2027 | Imarc Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global yogurt market reached US$ 107.2 Billion in 2021. Yogurt is a type of dairy product that is obtained by fermenting milk with various live bacteria cultures, such as Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus. The culture ferments the lactose to produce lactic acid, which provides yogurt its distinctive flavor. Yogurt contains calcium, riboflavin, vitamins B6 and B12, potassium, and magnesium. This nutritional profile offers several health benefits, including boosting immunity, improving digestion, strengthening bones, protecting against colorectal cancer, lowering the risks of various cardiovascular diseases, and reducing bad cholesterol.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Analytics of Things (AoT) Market Segmentation | Application, Technology & Industry Analysis Research Report to 2028

However, the market witnesses many concerns about data privacy and security due to lack of standardized protocols. Moreover, a proper infrastructure and a skilled workforce are mandatory to overcome the challenges faced by the analytics of things market. At present, the industry witness rapid growth with technological advancements and increased...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Spacer Fluid Market Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2030

Global spacer fluid market size was valued at $197.1million in 2020, and is projected to reach $323.1million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The major factors driving the growth of the global oil well spacer fluids market are the increasing investments in the exploration & production of oil and gas as well assignificant growth of the oil & gas industry in developing countries. Moreover, technological advancements in well cementing are also expected to contribute to the growth of the spacer fluids market trends.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
houstonmirror.com

Phthalic Anhydride Market Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global phthalic anhydride market was pegged at $3.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in use of phthalic anhydride in manufacturing of alkyd...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Cross $2,349.6 million in 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%

This research report will give you deep insights about the Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Stevia Market Top Companies Analysis To reach $1,169.4 Million Your Business by 2026

Stevia Market by Form (Powder, Liquid, and Others), End User (Food & Beverages Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Retail Industry, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Direct Channel and Indirect Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026."According to the report, the global stevia market garnered $637.1 million in 2018, and is expected to garner $1.16billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Saudi Arabia Paints & Coatings Market Current Scenario with Growth Rate By 2030

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Saudi Arabia paints & coatings market generated $8.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $13.4 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key segments, value chain, major investment pockets, and competitive landscape.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Lithium Sulfur Battery Market to Cross $5.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.1%

The global lithium sulfur battery market size was valued at $0.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rapidly growing automotive industry across the globe, increasing electric vehicle sales, and swiftly increasing demand for lithium sulfur battery in several application areas, such as aerospace, renewable energy resources, electronic devices, power & energy, and several end-use industries, are expected to create increased opportunities for the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period. In addition, advantageous properties possessed by lithium sulfur battery as compared with other battery types are expected to boost the growth of the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

PPR Pipe Market Worth Observing Growth | Yonggao, China Lesso, Wavin, Pipelife

Latest released the research study on Global PPR Pipe Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. PPR Pipe Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the PPR Pipe. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials [China], Georg Fischer [Switzerland], Kalde [Turkey], Ginde [Germany], AQUA-SCIE [Germany], Uponor [Finland], Yonggao [China], China Lesso [China], Wavin [Netherlands], Pipelife [Austria], Rifeng [China], Neltex [Philippines], Shanghai White Butterfly Pipe [China].
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Global LED Curtain Lights Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient Lighting Alternatives In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global LED Curtain Lights Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global LED curtain lights market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Conductive Polymer Market Positive Demand Trends With Different Key Players with Growth Strategies up to 2026

The global conductive polymer industry was pegged at $3.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. Surge in demand for electronic products and increase in usage of conducting polymers in solar cell manufacturing have boosted the growth of the global conductive polymer market. However, high cost of production hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in electric mobility is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Automated Waste Collection System Market Research Covers, Future Trends and Opportunities, Past, Present Data, and Deep Analysis

The latest study on the Global Automated Waste Collection System Market covers a wide range of organizations from different regions. It offers comprehensive information based on market developments, competitions, and challenges faced by the industry. With this, the report also involves the key strategies followed among the market players, major market determinants, and recent trends that help the industry to expand. The report provides intense data from 2021-2030 and forecasted data till 2030 along with product outlines and other growth factors.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Football Sportswear Market Analysis By Growth Rate, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021-2027

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Global Football Sportswear Market, 2021-2027". In addition, the report on the global Football Sportswear Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. *** (Christmas...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Tower Crane Market Development by Trends, Competitive Analysis and Key Manufacturers Report 2021-2030

The latest study on the Global Tower Crane Market covers a wide range of organizations from different regions. It offers comprehensive information based on market developments, competitions, and challenges faced by the industry. With this, the report also involves the key strategies followed among the market players, major market determinants, and recent trends that help the industry to expand. The report provides intense data from 2021-2030 and forecasted data till 2030 along with product outlines and other growth factors.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy